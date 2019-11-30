Deputies in search of suspect connected to Hensley shooting

HENSLEY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Hensley.

The shooting happened on the 6500 block of East Sardis Road.

They are looking for John E. Grable in connection with the shooting early Saturday morning.

John Grable

Grable is a white male and around 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident or of Mr. Grable’s whereabouts should call the Saline County Office at 501-303-5647 or 911.