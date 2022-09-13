CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.
According to the Conway County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Bostain Lane outside of Morrilton.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said the blaze appeared to be accidental and there would not be a further investigation.
There was a wooden deck on the house, and it appeared as if a heat lamp for chicks seemed to catch fire and spread to the home.
Authorities identified one of the victims as 55-year-old Darlene Bell, adding that the other victim was her 15-year-old grandson. Two others who were in the home at the time of the fire survived.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.