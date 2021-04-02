Deputies, fire crews respond to fire at Amazon facility on Zeuber Road

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Fire crews and deputies are responding to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Pulaski County Friday evening.

Photos from the scene show scorching and smoke damage near a roof and vent at the facility located at 6911 Zeuber Road.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say the blaze started around 6:30 p.m. inside the building before spreading to the roof.

There are no reports of injuries, and while crews say the fire is under control they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Deputies and First Responders are on the scene of a fire at the Amazon building on Zeuber Rd. Please avoid the area. More details will be released once available. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/PwZwi9YeXN — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) April 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.