Deputies, fire crews respond to fire at Amazon facility on Zeuber Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Fire crews and deputies are responding to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Pulaski County Friday evening.

Photos from the scene show scorching and smoke damage near a roof and vent at the facility located at 6911 Zeuber Road.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say the blaze started around 6:30 p.m. inside the building before spreading to the roof.

There are no reports of injuries, and while crews say the fire is under control they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Contests