Update: Judsonia man arrested in White County carjacking investigation

Update:

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – The man believed to have appeared injured on the road and “flagged down a woman” before carjacking her Tuesday, has been arrested, according to the White Co. Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning, the department announced that Blake Gray, 37, of Judsonia, is “scheduled for a bond hearing first appearance in Circuit Court on Nov. 22… and is currently being held in the White County Detention Center.”

Blake Gray, 37, of Judsonia is arrested for robbery

On Wednesday, Gray was found at a home on East River St. in Searcy.

White County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies, the Drug Task Force and Searcy Police, were all active in the arrest Gray for robbery.

Original story:

WHITE COUNTY, Ark.- A man is being detained by the White Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, after a carjacking near Judsonia Tuesday morning.

It happened when a woman stopped to help a man on the side of the road, near Hwy 167/67 by exit 48.

The man, who appeared to need help, approached her minivan and that’s when he climbed in and took over the driver’s seat. The two struggled over the wheel and then he drove away.

“You think you’re stopping to help somebody and the next thing you know, they’ve taken your vehicle and left you on the side of the road- that’s got to be very difficult,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said.

The carjacker crashed the van about 10 miles away, in Bald Knob and got away.

Deputies brought in bloodhounds to track him down in that area. The department, along with other agencies, worked through the night and into the morning.

The person they’ve now got in custody is undergoing questioning, as deputies work to determine if he is in fact the same man.

It’s a peculiar thing to happen in the area, locals say they tend to feel safe and trusting, and most say they’ll even stop to help someone.

Miller says the victim is a mom of three children. Luckily, her kids were not in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Miller adds that he believes they’ll have a positive ID on the carjacker by Friday morning.