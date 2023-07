PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been recovered in the 5000 block of West Hensley Road.

According to investigators, the identity is not known but was found to be a deceased male.

The Pulaski County Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating a missing person report in the same area. It is not yet known if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.