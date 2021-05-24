Deputies: 22-year-old killed in Garland County shooting Sunday

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say a 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Hot Springs.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a shooting in the 200 block of Adcock Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they found a victim, 22-year-old Jacob Stone of Hot Springs, unresponsive.

Another individual was also located at the scene. He was taken in for questioning and arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-2967.