GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Garland County say two adults and two children are dead after a house fire in Garland County just outside of Hot Springs Friday morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Echols Drive around 10 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters said the home was fully engulfed.

Deputies said the identities of the victims in the fire were not yet being released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but deputies said the investigators with the Arkansas State Police were leading the investigation into the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.