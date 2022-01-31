PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A 14-year-old was arrested Monday after Jefferson County deputies say she made a threat to shoot other Watson Chapel Junior High School classmates.

According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the teen is facing charges of terroristic threatening.

Deputies said the threat was made over the weekend through a social media video directed toward specific unnamed students. In the video, the girl brandished a firearm but was not on school grounds when the video was made.

“Incidents of juveniles turning to violence rather than seeking alternative means of conflict resolution are far too frequent in our community. Threats, bullying, and gun violence will always have a zero-tolerance in our schools,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said.

The sheriff added that it is up to parents to help teach their children better wars to resolve their conflicts.

“Our youth must learn that there’s a better choice of how to respond when they disagree with one another,” he said. “Parents and guardians must be more involved and engaged in their children’s daily lives now, more than ever. There is an urgent parental responsibility to know where your children are and what they are involved in every single day and night – all day and all night.”

News of this arrest comes just under 11 months since a shooting at Watson Chapel left 15-year-old Daylon Burnett dead.

Burnett was shot on March 1, 2021, in a hallway near the office of the school. The student arrested in the shooting, Thomas Quarles, faces a charge of capital murder in the case.