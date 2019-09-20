Deployed U.S. Airmen return home

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark.- The 19th Airlift Wing welcomed home about 50 deployed Airmen for the 41st and 61st Airlift Squadrons.

They were supporting operations overseas.

Team Little Rock Airmen support operations all across the world, and about 200 of them are deployed at any given time.

One pilot says this last trip was a busy one.

“We’re transporting a lot of people,” says Capt. Daniel Gregory, a pilot for the 41st Airlift Squadron. “We’re supporting two operations, Resolute Support and Freedom Sentinel. Freedom Sentinel is an American operation and Resolute Support is a NATO one. So depending on the day, we’d be flying for one of those two. Mostly air-land, but also airdrop was done a few times.”

Welcome home to the brave men and women.

Thank you for your service.