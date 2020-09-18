Department of Transportation awards Arkansas $3.4M for rail improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded $3.4 million to upgrade track and build additional sidings on the Class III Louisiana and Northwest (LNW) Railroad in Columbia County, Ark.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman announced this Friday, Sept. 18.

“This grant will give southwest Arkansas essential resources to improve rail safety. This railroad is critical to keeping goods and products flowing across the state, and we applaud DOT for its investment in our infrastructure,” delegation members said.

The LNW Railroad has been running a 68-mile track between Arkansas and Louisiana since the late 1890s. Today it transports a variety of freight, including wood products, steel and plastics. The DOT discretionary grant will allow for critical infrastructure improvements.