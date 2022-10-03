LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Department of Labor investigated a Little Rock staffing agency and found that over 600 employees were owed back overtime for their work.

In an announcement on Sept. 27 by the Department of Labor, Primforce, Inc. owed $74,642 in back wages to 628 employees. Primeforce was doing business as Elite Workforce Management.

The announcement stated that the company had miscalculated attendance bonuses and failed to pay correct overtime. Paying less than time and one-half for overtime is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department stated in its announcement.

The investigation was done by the department’s Wage and Hour Division.