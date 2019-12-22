Demonstrators march against violence on Fayetteville Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — People in Fayetteville are taking a stance against violence with a peace march.

Dozens lined the Fayetteville Square on Saturday, holding signs with slogans like “Let There Be Peace” and “Violence is not the answer.”

The march comes two weeks after Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and killed outside the police station near the square.

Manuel Stopani, director of Youth Matters Ministry in Rogers, was on hand to speak out against violence.

“It impacts our hearts and, as peacemakers, like Matthew 5:9 calls us to be, we’re out here with some young people from the community just to promote and take a bold stance against violence,” Stopani said.

Stopani said that, during the march, his group prayed on every corner of the square.