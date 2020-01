LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is looking forward to the Iowa caucuses that are coming up on Feb. 3.

The number of candidates still in the race has been paired down in recent weeks.

Steyer and five others vying for the Democratic nomination took part in a debate Tuesday night in Des Moines.

Steyer joined our Capitol View Host Jay Bir by satellite today to talk more about the issues that were brought up in the debate.

Watch the full interview above.