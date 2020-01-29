Dementia, Alzheimer’s training for UAMS first responders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local medical center is taking steps to help first responders assist people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has established a training program for its emergency personnel.

Since people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s can often get lost, UAMS wants to be able to serve them better.

Thanks to a 3.7 million-dollar grant, all emergency employees will eventually be able to go through the training.

UAMS data shows there are more than 56,000 people aged 65+ living with Alzheimer’s in the Natural State.

Arkansas is the 19th highest state in proportion of elderly citizens to total state population, so with our large aging population comes a need for all to understand what happens when we age.

Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in Arkansas and we have the 10th highest Alzheimer’s death rate in America.