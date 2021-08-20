Delta Biscuit Food Truck

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – White House officials say evacuations in Afghanistan are beginning to pick up steam.According to the Biden administration, Thursday the U.S. evacuated 3,000 people from the airport in Kabul, including 350 American citizens. U.S. officials are promising to ramp up evacuations from Afghanistan.The Pentagon says there are now more than 5,000 U.S. troops on the ground at the airport in Kabul to help the thousands trying to flee Taliban control. For the full story, watch the video player above.