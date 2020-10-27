DeGray Lake Resort State Park reopens DeRoche Ridge campground









LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- After being closed for nearly five years, the DeRoche Ridge campground at DeGray Lake Resort State Park will reopen for business starting Wednesday, October 28.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Parks, DeRoche Ridge campground was initially closed in the winter of 2015 for renovations.

Just as it was about to re-open in spring 2018, DeGray Lake experienced record-setting flooding. Arkansas State Parks officials the historic high-water event caused the newly renovated campground to close again for repairs.

Officials say after two years of hard work, DeRoche Ridge campground is ready for visitors.

“Access to nature and the out-of-doors is more important now than ever before,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “With so many adults working from home and kids attending school online, getting outside is a welcome respite from spending too much time indoors. We are very excited to be able to reopen the DeRoche Ridge campground and offer our visitors some much-needed fresh air in a beautiful setting.”

DeRoche Ridge campground includes 25 class AAA sites with water, 50/30/20-amp electric and sewer. The campground also includes six class D walk-in tent sites with shared water services.

“DeRoche Ridge campground offers a unique experience,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “It’s located on a peninsula, surrounded on three sides by the crystal-clear water of DeGray Lake. The area has been completely renovated and the campground has full-service amenities and walk-in campsites. DeRoche Ridge campground has been a very popular destination for DeGray Lake Resort State Park campers for many years and we are eager to reopen some of the most scenic campsites in Arkansas.”

To make a reservation for the DeRoche Ridge campground and other Arkansas State Parks facilities, visit ArkansasStateParks.com and click the “Book Online” button.

