LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Driving on County Farm Road near Two Rivers Park in Little Rock, it’s dark and your headlights may be the only source of light you get.

People who live in the area say deer are a major hazard.

“Definitely got to watch out for deer late at night,” Derek Howell said.

Howell said “it would be a lot safer to put some lights up” in the area, adding that he’s nearly run into a deer on several occasions.

“There was just a herd of them over here,” he said. “Cars have to slam on their breaks to watch out for them.”

But Haley Weaver, who also lives in the area, has a different opinion.

She said she has never seen the deer on the roads when driving to and from home. She actually said she and her family appreciate the bucks and does.

“They’ll stay in the fields pretty close to the park so it’s fun because we get to watch them the whole time we’re here,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the deer and darkness bring a level of authentic nature, which she loves, but understands there are positives to having lights in the area.

“I’m not 100% against it,” she said. “I think you could go either way and it can be a positive thing.”

“You’re going to have some people who want lights out here and some people who want to leave it all natural but, in my opinion, I think you should put some lights up out here,” Howell said.