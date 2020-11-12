Decorated war veteran turning 95 on Veterans Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A decorated war veteran is turning 95-years-old this Veterans Day.

“I loved my time in the service because I learned a lot,” said Bill Wrape, Veteran turning 95.

Pictures, medals and stories all shared from a humble American hero, Bill Wrape.

Wrape is a decorated war veteran who spent more than 20 years in the reserve. Three years were spent in World War II and two years in the Korean War.

All of his time was spent on battleships.

Wrape said he was an officer who was in charge of several people who were older than him, which earned him a secret nickname.

“I found out later that my nickname was ‘the kid’ and it was true, when I went aboard the ship, I was just barely 19,” said Wrape.

This Veterans Day Wrape is celebrating his 95th birthday.

“Well, I’m 95 and I can’t believe it, I have to check up on myself,” said Wrape.

Wrape said he views his time serving as an opportunity he will always be grateful for.

“I thank God for my life, I’ve had a beautiful life,” said Wrape.

Wrape is spending the day celebrating with friend, enjoying another year of life.

