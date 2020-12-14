December 15 deadline for Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tuesday is the deadline for uninsured Arkansans to enroll themselves and their families into the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace.

Some of the top insurance companies in Arkansas will be able to provide individual health insurance plans designed to meet the needs of Arkansans and provide a variety of options to fit a budget. Many may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay for the cost of the insurance. About 80 to 85% of Arkansans receive financial assistance with their monthly premiums.

“It is always important to ensure your family’s health and wellbeing by having quality insurance coverage,” said Alan McClain, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner. “But in the midst of a pandemic it is, quite frankly, a matter of life and death.”

Coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace is for any Arkansan without access to health insurance coverage through an employer-provided plan, Medicare or Medicaid.

Standard benefits include inpatient care, outpatient services, emergency care and prescription drugs. Each plan also emphasizes preventative care and screenings. Most importantly, there are no lifetime limits and no restrictions for pre-existing conditions.

Arkansans can shop the plans available via a link to healthcare.gov at myARinsurance.com website.

For help in selecting appropriate health insurance options and to answer any questions, Arkansans can speak with call center representatives and, if needed may be referred to licensed insurance professionals in their home county by calling the My Arkansas HelpLine at 1-844-355-3262, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

