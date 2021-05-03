Death investigation underway after body found in Garland County Friday

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County deputies say a death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon.

According to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, the communication center received a call about a dead person on the 2500 block of West Glazypeau Road just after 5:10 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the body has been sent to the state crime lab to find out who the person is and how they died.

Anyone with information on this death investigation should contact investigator JD Crow at jdcrow@garlandcounty.org.