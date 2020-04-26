Dean Dental Office prepares for reopening

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson still has target dates next month to start re-opening the state economy.

Part of the plan includes small businesses and clinics, like dentist offices.

We’re only a few days away from May and Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he hopes to start lifting some restrictions for places like Dean Dental who have already started preparing to re-open.

“We are more prepared but we just want our patients back.” said Dr. John Dean “we’re going to make sure you’re not running, fever, you’re not coughing, sneezing.”

Dean has been a dentist for 26 years and says it’s been difficult during the pandemic like most folks he never thought he’d have to stop his business like this.

“We need to get back to work, we need to have this practice running, it’s imperative for our patients, dental health matters.” said Dr. John Dean.

As he prepares to reopen his dental office, they’re taking extra precautions as soon as patients walk in the door.

“We ask you to clean your hands or even go into our bathroom and wash your hands with soap and water and then from there we direct you to, if you want a mask we can give you a mask but we directly take you back to one of our treatment rooms.” said Dr. John Dean.

Dean says he’s excited as they continue to inch closer to the day they can re-open.

“I love my job, I miss my job, I miss my team and I miss my patients.” said Dr. John Dean.

The target dates Gov Hutchinson has put in place aren’t set in stone, things could change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases.