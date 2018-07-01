Deadly Shooting in Dispute Between Brothers
HENSLEY, Ark. -- The Sheriff's office in Pulaski says that a dispute between two brothers turned deadly earlier tonight.
The shooting happened just before 8 o'clock, and the suspect surrendered to deputies as they arrived.
No names have been released at time of writing.
