Deadly Shooting in Dispute Between Brothers

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 10:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 10:14 PM CDT

HENSLEY, Ark. -- The Sheriff's office in Pulaski says that a dispute between two brothers turned deadly earlier tonight.

The shooting happened just before 8 o'clock, and the suspect surrendered to deputies as they arrived.

No names have been released at time of writing.

