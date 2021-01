PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were killed in a deadly Paragould house fire late Sunday evening.

According to Paragould Fire Marshal Chris Rollings, the two people are identified as Albert Wrobel, 87, and Shari Poindexter, 62.

Around 8 p.m. Jan. 10, firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Newcastle Drive.

Ambulances were also called to the scene, but officials did not say if there were any injuries.