Deadly hit and run in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man is jailed as police investigate a deadly hit and run involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Chicot Road and Fairfield Drive on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was headed north on Chicot when a Dodge pickup made a left turn onto Fairfield Dr., in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died after being taken to the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

After the collision, the LRPD says the pickup driver left the scene. A witness was able to lead officers to the Dodge pickup still in the area.

Officers later identified the driver as Dione Morrison, 29 and arrested him. He has been charged with Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Accident reconstruction officers and hit and run detectives are still investigating.