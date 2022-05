LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. — A 52-year-old man is dead after being thrown from a boat on Lake Hamilton.

It happened near Bayou Point Wednesday afternoon; the name of the man has not been released.

According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the man was not wearing a life jacket.

First responders performed CPR but were unable to revive the man.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.