Deadly Jacksonville apartment fire now ruled homicide, police investigating

UPDATE:
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department have learned that the death from a apartment fire that happened on January 27 has been ruled a homicide.
Around 9:00 p.m. on January 27, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to S. Redmond Road in reference to a structure fire.
When officers arrived on the scene they found that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded and put the fire out, and during a search of residence a body of a male was found.
It has since been learned that the result of the male’s death is a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.
Information can also be provided to their 24 hour tip line at 501-982-4632 by leaving a message, Or online at http://www.cityofjacksonville.net/219/Tip.
Those with information can remain anonymous.
This investigation is active and on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.
Original Story:
Jacksonville, Ark. — An apartment fire Monday night in Jacksonville left one man dead according to the Pulaski County Coroner.
Jacksonville Firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 803 Redmon Rd.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced families. At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Jacksonville Fire Marshal.