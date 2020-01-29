Deadly Jacksonville apartment fire now ruled homicide, police investigating

UPDATE:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department have learned that the death from a apartment fire that happened on January 27 has been ruled a homicide.

Around 9:00 p.m. on January 27, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to S. Redmond Road in reference to a structure fire.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded and put the fire out, and during a search of residence a body of a male was found.

It has since been learned that the result of the male’s death is a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

Information can also be provided to their 24 hour tip line at 501-982-4632 by leaving a message, Or online at http://www.cityofjacksonville.net/219/Tip.

Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is active and on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

This investigation is active and on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

FATAL FIRE: The Pulaski Coroner confirms a man died as a result from an apartment fire at 803 Redmond Road in Jacksonville. It happened last night and the fire chief is not releasing much information. I spoke to neighbors who tell me they heard a loud boom and called 911. pic.twitter.com/h1cGwLPTIY — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 28, 2020

FATAL FIRE VIDEO: This is video of the apartment fire that happened Monday night at 803 Redmond Road in Jacksonville from viewer Thomas Rea. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/zR5FnVrGmM — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 28, 2020

King Coin shared these photos with me from the fatal fire that happened Monday night on 803 Redmond Road in Jacksonville. #arnews pic.twitter.com/ttf7y7qCia — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) January 28, 2020

Original Story:

Jacksonville, Ark. — An apartment fire Monday night in Jacksonville left one man dead according to the Pulaski County Coroner.

Jacksonville Firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 803 Redmon Rd.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist displaced families. At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Jacksonville Fire Marshal.