LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition preliminaries are in full swing at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock, with a grown awaiting one woman this Saturday night.

KARK 4 News Today anchor DJ Williams spoke with four contestants on Thursday who took top honors during preliminary rounds.

Cori Keller won for Preliminary Evening Gown Award, Haley Shourd for Preliminary Health and Fitness, Kennedy Holland walked away with Alpha Talent Award and Kelsie Everett for Preliminary On-Stage Conversation.

This year, the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition celebrates its 85th year. The show features 47 Miss candidates.

The crowning for Miss Arkansas 2023 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and will be presented live on KARK.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Robinson Center box office.