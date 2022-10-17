LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Day one wraps up in the trial over Arkansas’ new law banning health care for transgender young people.

Arkansas is the first in the nation to enact a law on gender-confirming care, but for now, that law is blocked.

Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Deanna Atkins was called to the stand just before 5 p.m. Monday night.

She said she takes care of kids with gender dysphoria, provides medication to pause puberty – known as puberty blockers – and provides hormones such as estrogen and testosterone to help with gender-affirming treatment.

Dr. Atkins went through the process she goes through to make sure patients understand what they’re committing to.

She also discussed the side effects of both puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones, which the defense later focused on during her testimony.

Dr. Atkins stated that between puberty blockers and hormone treatments, the biggest side effects can be blood clots, liver dysfunction, irregular ovulation, weight gain, slowed down calcium production and a slowed down growth rate, among other side effects.

However, she said side effects are rare and monitored by her clinic.

In a statement regarding puberty blockers, she said quote

“In general, my patients do quite well. They’re able to focus on the important parts of growing up.” Dr. Atkins said

Again, only the plaintiffs were heard on Monday. The defense stated there will be about 10 witnesses from its side to take the stand once the plaintiff wraps up with testimony.