David D. Terry Lock and Dam to close for maintenance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a lock closure
at David D. Terry Lock & Dam on the Arkansas River from 6 a.m. Aug. 19 until 6 p.m. Aug. 29,
so workers can perform required tests on critical components of the lock.
District maintenance personnel will be setting cofferboxes immediately upstream and
downstream of the lock chamber in order to perform these tests.
These tests are necessary in maintaining the structural integrity of the lock for future maintenance dewaterings.
David D. Terry Lock & Dam is east of Little Rock near Scott, Arkansas.
Because no vessels will be allowed to lock through during this 10 day period, officials at
the Corps’ Little Rock District advise commercial shippers and pleasure boaters to plan
accordingly.
Corps officials say that while this scheduled closure may inconvenience boaters and
commercial shippers, it is preferable to a breakdown that can result in long, unscheduled lock
closures.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.