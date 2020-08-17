David D. Terry Lock and Dam to close for maintenance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a lock closure

at David D. Terry Lock & Dam on the Arkansas River from 6 a.m. Aug. 19 until 6 p.m. Aug. 29,

so workers can perform required tests on critical components of the lock.

District maintenance personnel will be setting cofferboxes immediately upstream and

downstream of the lock chamber in order to perform these tests.

These tests are necessary in maintaining the structural integrity of the lock for future maintenance dewaterings.

David D. Terry Lock & Dam is east of Little Rock near Scott, Arkansas.

Because no vessels will be allowed to lock through during this 10 day period, officials at

the Corps’ Little Rock District advise commercial shippers and pleasure boaters to plan

accordingly.

Corps officials say that while this scheduled closure may inconvenience boaters and

commercial shippers, it is preferable to a breakdown that can result in long, unscheduled lock

closures.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.