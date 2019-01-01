Daughter of Potential Hit and Run Victim Pleads with Public for Information Video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police are looking for witnesses to come forward about what may be a hit and run that left a pedestrian badly injured.

Police say December 27th around 5:20 they responded to Park Ave. near downtown Central Ave to find a man unconscious lying on the sidewalk.

"He was out jogging as far as we know and believe he got hit around Crest," says Mallory Roberts, daughter of the injured man, Robin Roberts.

Police found the 64 year old unresponsive after someone called it in.

"We're still waiting for more information from the doctors to determine if this is a hit and run or something else happened," says Cpl. Joey Williams, HSPD.

Mallory says her parents are in the process of moving to Hot Springs from Texas. She says her father often went jogging on their street back home and that it was much more dangerous. Mallory says she never expected something like this to happen in a town that seems so pedestrian friendly.

"It's really just kind of horrifying," Mallory says.

As the Roberts patriarch lays in the hospital on a ventilator with a lacerated liver and a skull fracture, his daughter is pleading with whoever might know something to come forward.

"[If they could] put themselves in my families' shoes, and if someone had done this to their father, their relative how would you feel not knowing what happened or why," says Mallory.

Police are hoping more information from the doctors will help them piece together what happened. In the meantime they're asking for anyone with information to contact them at 501-321-6789 and ask to speak with Detective Phillip DeFoor.