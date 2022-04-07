LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The murder of a former Arkansas state senator will be in the national spotlight Friday night.

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ is covering the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins, who was found dead outside her Pocahontas home in 2019.

NBC News Correspondent Dennis Murphy is sat down with the late senator’s son and daughter, the Randolph County Sheriff and KARK 4 News reporter Mitch McCoy about the case.

“This is going to be a composite anatomy of the case that takes you all the way through it, from Linda’s statehouse days, put some context to who she was and then introduces her, sadly, as the victim of a crime,” Murphy said.

You can watch the all-new two-hour Dateline Friday at 8 p.m. on KARK.