DARDANELLE, Ark. – The Dardanelle School District is now providing filtered Internet access through outdoor WiFi to students and community members.

The outdoor WiFi system is up and running in the back Dardanelle High School parking lots.

To connect to the WiFi, you will need to join the “Dardanelle Open” SSID. There is no password required.

The school district asks that you please remember to practice social distancing while accessing the WiFi.