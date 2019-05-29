Dardanelle preparing for historic Arkansas River Flooding Video

DARDANELLE, Ark. - As flood waters flow down the Arkansas River, the City of Dardanelle is preparing. The Yell County community sits along the river bank. The flood is expected to hit possible historic levels.

As the water rises, concern by homeowners is going up as well.

"We're moving everything from downstairs to upstairs and hope for the best," Kay Powell said.

Powell and her husband live yards from the river bank, but that distance keeps shrinking as the hours go by.

"The city came out and put out sandbags to help with the situation," Powell said.

She says they have dealt with similar emergencies before, but this is different.

"The last flood we had it got to our apple trees and I had to tie down the shed to keep it from floating away," she explains.

Jimmy Witt, the Dardanelle Mayor, has been working around the clock.

"The problem we're having is these are historical numbers that are being predicted, and we don't know where it's going to go or what levels it's going to be," Witt said.

The entire town is lending a helping hand. The Dardanelle High School football team is using their Friday workout to fill sandbags.

Witt is reminding residents to be alert.

"Pay attention, watch the news, listen to the radio, follow my Facebook page," Witt said.

Witt is asking everyone to come up with a plan. For Powell, she already has.

"If it gets too bad we've got a place north of Dover, and we're going to go up there 1015 Hopefully when we come back it'll all be intact," Powell said.

The Mayor says city officials will be working all weekend as the water gets higher.