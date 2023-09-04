DARDANELLE, Ark. – Police officials in Dardanelle said a 6-year-old drowned Friday evening while swimming in the Arkansas River.

According to the Dardanelle Police Department, officers were called to the Arkansas River around 4:30 p.m. after they were notified that a child had gone under water and did not resurface.

Officers said that the child was on shore and CPR was being performed when they arrived on scene. Officers said they assisted in the life saving measures before the child was sent to a local hospital.

Police officials said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials have not released the child’s name at this time.

After further investigation, police officials said the child was swimming with a family member before going under water. Officials said that is when the child was pulled from the water to shore.

Dardanelle police said the Arkansas State Police was contacted to assist in the investigation.