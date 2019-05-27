Dardanelle neighborhood area of concern for flooding, evacuation recommended Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DARDANELLE, Ark. - A volunteer evacuation has been put in place for an area of Dardanelle.

The Yell County Office of Emergency Management released a letter to people who live in area of concern.

It's between Old Highway 7 South, South 2nd Street. and Sand Lizard.

The OEM office says the U.S. Corp of Engineers feels that with months of rain the levee system may have become saturated with moisture. It could cause for a weaken system.

People that live in that area received the notice on Monday.

The Arkansas River at Dardanelle is expected to crest at 45.5 feet on Friday.