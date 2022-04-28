LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS is honoring all Arkansas cancer patients in Little Rock as Arkansans push forward for a cure with the ‘Be a Part of the Cure Walk’ Saturday.

The first lady of Arkansas razorback basketball, Danyelle Musselman, stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Thursday to discuss her role and passion in finding helping those with cancer in the Natural State.

The event is a 5K and starts Saturday at 8:00 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Registration is $30 and includes an event t-shirt.

To learn more about the event, sign up, become a sponsor, donate or register to walk go to the Be a Part of the Cure website.

Proceeds support cancer research at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.