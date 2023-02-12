DANVILLE, Ark – It’s a game winning play few in Danville will forget.

Saturday night, Danville High School senior Talon Hefner scored the final points in his final game at home.

24 hours after, Hefner is still feeling the rush of those final seconds.

“My heart was pounding,” said Hefner. “I was actually feeling happy.”

For four years, Hefner’s stood alongside these teammates. He’s spent games on and off the court, but he says nothing will compare to the final seconds against a rival team.

“It’s really intense, my heart is beating really fast,” said Hefner.

Saturday Danville played its rival Two Rivers High School. Danville was up in the last minutes of the game when Hefner was subbed in.

After missing a shot, a player from the opposing team hands Hefner the ball.

“This just goes to show that it’s a lot more than basketball,” said spectator Jarrett Davis.

Hefner has special needs.

On his final game, players knew the final shot would be more important than any win.

“That just made it that much more special, just to see his shot go in at the buzzer, it was awesome,” said Davis who also caught video of the play.

“I jumped out of my seat and started clapping,” said Talon’s mom Desiree Gooch.

It’s a moment many will never forget, as rivals put aside winning to ensure an MVP spot.