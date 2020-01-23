1  of  3
Breaking News
Flu outbreak closes Fordyce schools LRPD officer arrested in domestic assault investigation, on paid leave Jackson Co. School District closed Friday due to flu outbreak, officials say

“Dangerous” man sought by Saline County deputies in assault investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a “dangerous” man who detectives say tried to assault a woman.

The incident was reported in the Salem Road area on January 22.

Detectives are searching for a suspect they describe as a white man who is about 6’0″ tall with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies say the man was armed with a handgun.

A family friend tells us the woman had been beaten up badly, taken to the hospital and spent the night in the ER.

The man left the scene in a champagne colored 2000s model GMC extended cab pickup truck.

Deputies say the man may have ties to the North Little Rock – Little Rock area.

If you have any information about this incident or the location of this man or his vehicle you are asked to call SCSO at 501-303-5647, or call 911.

If you have anonymous information you can call 501-303-5744.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories