“Dangerous” man sought by Saline County deputies in assault investigation

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a “dangerous” man who detectives say tried to assault a woman.

The incident was reported in the Salem Road area on January 22.

Detectives are searching for a suspect they describe as a white man who is about 6’0″ tall with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies say the man was armed with a handgun.

A family friend tells us the woman had been beaten up badly, taken to the hospital and spent the night in the ER.

The man left the scene in a champagne colored 2000s model GMC extended cab pickup truck.

Deputies say the man may have ties to the North Little Rock – Little Rock area.

If you have any information about this incident or the location of this man or his vehicle you are asked to call SCSO at 501-303-5647, or call 911.

If you have anonymous information you can call 501-303-5744.