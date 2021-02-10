Danger concerns for roads in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the biggest concerns with this winter event, the precipitation, turning to ice.

When the temperatures drop, the precipitation will freeze which could cause some problems for drivers.

Road crews were out all day, prepping the roads. Our Claire Kreuz talked to a tow truck company to see what the biggest problem areas are, bridges and overpasses are some of the worst spots but the river bridges can be the worst.

Herman Harper with Asher Wrecker Service had some tips for drivers who absolutely have to be out during this weather.

“Just hold on to the steering wheel, don’t jerk the steering wheel, don’t apply the brake at all, let off the gas and just let it coast on through,” said Harper.

Depending on the number of calls it could take towing companies 45 minutes or longer to get out to people in need.