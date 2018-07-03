Danger Ahead? Truckers Who Can't Read AR Roadway Signs a Common Problem Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Along Interstate 40, there are signs guiding you...but there are dangers that have no warning signs.

From truckers using their cell phones to a man working for a moving company driving from California after helping a woman move.

"You have to have a log book," says Arkansas Highway Police Corporal Jeremy Watkins.

Corporal Watkins says the driver helping the woman move is traveling from the west coast and was allegedly smoking marijuana.

"[Drugs], alcohol and paraphernalia," adds Corporal Watkins.

Another danger comes from an 18-wheeler parked on the side of I-40 in a no parking zone.

Mario, the driver, can speak little English.

Using Google Translate, Mario says he was required to stop because he was over his hours and he can only read half of the road signs.

"I do not know English because I understand them [road signs] and separate them in the GPS," says Mario.

Federal law shows drivers are required to understand the English language.

"It's very common to stop a driver who cannot read or speak the English language efficiently," says Corporal Watkins.

Corporal Watkins says if a driver can't read the signs, public safety is at risk.

"Very dangerous. They cannot understand the construction signs to merge, the no parking signs," says Corporal Watkins.

Mario says living in the United States would make it easier.

Despite only knowing half the signs, Mario says essential needs are transported from the South.

"We come from Mexico to bring you what you need," says Mario.

Mario says driving in the United States is safer than his country.

"I feel you can sleep at any gas station where you want without any problem," he adds.

Mario says he drives in the United States to provide for his wife and two kids.

"We have to be working to give them the life they deserve and studies and everything that does not go on the street," says Mario.

As the sun sets, warning signs don't go away -- sometimes they just get harder to see.

"Yes, it is already dangerous but it is valued," says Mario.

The Arkansas Truckers Association calls the issue complicated:

Federal regulations governing our industry require drivers of commercial motor vehicles to read and speak English sufficiently to understand road signs and communicate with enforcement personnel and the general public. However, there may be cases where a tester in one state believes a driver can effectively communicate in English, but enforcement personnel in another state has a different opinion.

The same standards apply to drivers, regardless of where the trip originates or where their credentials were issued.

It is complicated with some states offering their exams in multiple languages, despite the federal standard. This occurs for motorists as well; for example, Arkansas offers drivers’ license study guides in a language other than English.

There is no separate road test for drivers coming into the United States. A road test is mandated as part of the federal CDL testing guidelines, but it is not re-administered or given specifically to drivers engaged in transporting goods across the border.