LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An upcoming fundraising event in Little Rock is aiming to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis.

Past star Alisha Curtis and current star Tanya James joined Arkansas Today to talk about the 2023 Dancing With Our Stars event and the mission of the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

According to the event website, Dancing With Our Stars is a fundraising event for the Children’s Tumor Foundation where community celebrities come together to compete in fundraising and a dance competition.

The fundraising event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Walley Allen Ballroom in the Little Rock Convention Center.

For more information on Dancing with our Stars, visit CTF.org.