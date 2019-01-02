Damascus Sanctions Lifted, Traffic Enforcement Resumes Video

DAMASCUS, Ark. -- January 1 marks the first day the city of Damascus can write speeding tickets again.

Working 4 You investigated the speed trap back in the spring of 2016.

Then prosecuting attorney Cody Hiland and Arkansas State Police found the town had in fact violated the Arkansas speed trap law and could not issue fines again until January 1, 2019.

"I set my cruise at 45 and just kind of cruised to work today and actually I was kind of late!" Savannah Stacks said.

For the last year and a half, Stacks hasn't paid as close attention to her speed when driving to work in Damascus.

But the new year, brings new awareness.

"I've never been as worried as I was when Damascus was patrolling," she said.

Damascus Police Department is back on patrol and able to write speeding tickets again.

Our station's investigation spear headed the Faulkner County Prosecuting Attorney and Arkansas State Police to look into if Damascus was violating the Arkansas speed trap law.

Our investigation showed in 2015, Damascus brought in almost 610,000 dollars just in speeding and unsafe driving citations.

That comes out ot 46 percent of the preceding years expenses. The law states that number cannot exceed 30 percent.

As punishment, Damascus Police Department could not issue traffic tickets until January 1, 2019.

"You'd see them speeding and it's like, you know they don't have any police there they can't do anything to us unless it's a state trooper," Sherryl Wiseman said.

It's a mentality Wiseman is ready to have leave her town.

"I'm glad to see them back over here that way we're a little safer here," she said.

While Stacks is a little more skeptical.

"Maybe this is a new start for them, I don't know, I hope."