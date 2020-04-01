Damage done to Petit Jean Mountain historic native american drawings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Somebody damaged historic native american drawings at Petit Jean Mountain.

These pictures shows names several people scratched into the walls at Rock House cave.

The cave is known for its pictographs, drawn by Native Americans thousands of years ago.

Don Higgins regularly goes to the park to check for damage and he says this can’t happen again.

“Once those scratches go across the sandstone, it’s pretty much done. The damage is there and there’s no getting rid of it, and it’s a beautiful piece of art that could be hundreds of thousands of years old that could be damaged for all time,” said Higgins.

Arkansas State Park guides call this an on going problem they’ve been trying to stop.

They’re constantly asking visitors to remember the cave is an archaeological site and just because you can’t always see rock art, doesn’t mean it’s not there.