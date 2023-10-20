LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Maumelle restaurant is raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a tasty treat.

Cypress Social Bar Manager Rob Armstrong stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss a very special pink drink in the fight against cancer.

For the rest of the month, Cypress Social will be serving up the “Pink Drink” to help fundraising for the American Cancer Society.

KARK Meteorologist Joel Young is also participating in Men Wear Pink fundraising efforts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

You can donate to Men Wear Pink, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.