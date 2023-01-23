HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Cutter-Morning Star School District celebrated its successes over the past decade after almost having to close down, to a growing school district.

The Cutter Morning Star community coming together to honor and remember the last decade they have been through.

“The teachers would paint their classroom. we would paint on the weekends to make our facilities look nice, we would cut the grass, clean the toilet, we did whatever we had to do,” said Superintendent, Nancy Anderson.

Back in 2011, Cutter Morning Star was classified in fiscal distress, but now the Superintendent said they are doing great.

“I’m very excited to be able to share that because we made it over that, we not only I think somebody said we not only survived but we are thriving and we are growing,” said Anderson.

They were able to get grants and apply for two millages that helped them get out of debt and stay in a healthy spot.

According to their financial report, they have a 321% increase in their operating funds that goes into investing in students.

“We have had a lot to overcome the last 10 years, and I feel like we are right at the pinnacle of the mountain,” stated Anderson.

Although, Anderson said a lot of this would not be possible without everyone coming together.

President of the School Board, Jim Harbin, said his family moved to the area in 2015, and they chose the school district because of the small-town atmosphere.

“It was kind of unsure what the future was and when we moved here we did some research and we knew this was the place we wanted to be,” said Harbin.

Cutter Morning Star also has seen a 54% increase in the activity fund, and Anderson said they have over 100 schools of choice students, so they are continuing to grow.

If you would like to learn more about the Cutter Morning Star School District, you can visit their website.