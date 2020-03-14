Current cancellations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The coronavirus is forcing multiple events, businesses, and schools in Arkansas and Region 8 to cancel or postpone.
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston on Thursday also ordered the closure of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock effective Friday, March 13.
Only authorized personnel will be permitted to enter the building for work purposes, while updates will be provided to residents, Thurston said in a news release.
The list below is the latest cancellations, postponements:
Region 8 related coronavirus stories:
- All senior and community centers in Jonesboro/Craighead County
- Senator Tom Cotton closes D.C. office
- Senator Boozman’s office cancels mobile office events planned for March 19-26.
- A-State timeline to possible transition to all-online classes
- The Blytheville police station will have limited or no public access until further notice.
- Osceola limits public access to city hall
- The Arkansas State University’s sixth annual Neil Griffin College of Business Women’s Business Leadership Conference postponed.
- Craighead, Baxter, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff county jails suspend visitation effective immediately due to coronavirus concerns
- The Monster X Tour at First National Bank Arena scheduled for March 14
- Lauren Daigle World Tour concert at First National Bank Arena postponed until Aug. 13. Arkansas State University also released Friday a series of closings and cancellations on campus.
- Lawrence Co. District Court cases that were scheduled for March 13 have been continued until May 13
- Harrisburg District Court scheduled for March 17 postponed until May 19
- Trumann District Court scheduled for March 16 postponed until May 18. Plea dates April 6 or 20.
- Lepanto District Court postponed until May 21
- Delta Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition, set for Mar. 14, has been canceled
- Craighead County District Court
- March 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- March 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- March 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- March 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- March 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- March 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm, your new court date will be May 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm
- Criminal & Traffic Hearings – March 19, will be postponed for the Eastern District @ Lake City to May 14 @ 9:30 a.m.
- Criminal & Traffic Hearings – March 26, will be postponed for the Eastern District @ Lake City to May 21 @ 9:30 a.m.
- Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders plan for coronavirus
- Arkansas Department of Education doubles AMI days for schools
- Jonesboro travel agency, not taking a hit with coronavirus
- Schools using stronger chemicals to fight coronavirus
- St. Bernards offers free virtual care service to people experiencing coronavirus
- 41st Annual Arkansas Scottish Festival postponed until later in 2020
- St. Bernards Health & Wellness Expo on April 18 & 19 – postponed.
- Malco Theaters to cap movie audiences at 50% to allow “social distancing.”
- Central Baptist campuses close Sunday service. The church will also live stream its services here.
- Greene County Church Safety Task Force and Monday’s Severe Weather Prep Day
- Pocahontas Community Center, Pocahontas Sports Complex and Pocahontas Aquatic Center until March 30.
- Baxter County Sheriff’s Office visitation, clergy visits, church services and rehabilitation services starting March 16 will be suspended as a precautionary health measure.
- The city of Batesville will be closing its administrative offices to the public, starting March 16. Batesville Water Utilities will begin accepting payments in the drive-thru window and payments can be made at a kiosk or online.
- The Batesville Police Department offices will be closed to walk-ins until further notice. Anyone wishing to speak to an officer can call 870-698-2436.
- The 2020 Susan G. Komen Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure has been postponed until a later date.
- The Osceola Police Department will be putting in limited public access at the police station, while the police station lobby will remain open to the public. Jail visitation is also suspended until further notice.
- The city of Paragould announced Friday that the Public Works office on Airport Road will be closed to the public, while services will operate normally; all parks and recreation buildings are closed including the Community Center; and all fire stations are closed to the public.
- Southwest Church of Christ will be cancelling its Sunday services and will be livestreaming its services online.
- Nettleton Baptist Church will be livestreaming its services at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
- The Arkansas Pie Festival in Cherokee Village has postponed its April events. Officials are looking to reschedule the event.
- The First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge will be cancelling worship services until further notice.
- First Baptist Church in Jonesboro will be cancelling their 8:45 a.m. Sunday services, Sunday School, Children’s Worship and 5 p.m. Q& A service, but will be gathering for their 11 a.m. worship service. The service will be streamed via Facebook on the church’s website. The church is asking people who are in the high risk category, people over the age of 60 and chronically ill to stay home and participate in the service online.
Arkansas-related coronavirus stories:
- Arkansas AG to crackdown on price gouging
- What you need to know about handwashing
- Walmart enacts new emergency leave policy
- Arkansas Better Business Bureau warning people not to fall for scams associated with the virus
- Cher concert set for North Little Rock and Memphis PPD, rescheduled for this fall
- The University of Arkansas to go to all online classes
- Hays Supermarkets expanding cleaning
- Oaklawn holds racing without fans
- Baby Shark Live! April 19 performance at Simmons Bank Arena postponed
- TobyMac concert in North Little Rock
Sports-related coronavirus stories:
- A-State cancels all spring sports
- SunBelt cancels tournament games
- SEC cancels tournament games
- State HS basketball tournaments postponed
- Arkansas Activities Association suspends all spring sports and activities until March 30