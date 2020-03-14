Current cancellations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The coronavirus is forcing multiple events, businesses, and schools in Arkansas and Region 8 to cancel or postpone.

The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston on Thursday also ordered the closure of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock effective Friday, March 13.

Only authorized personnel will be permitted to enter the building for work purposes, while updates will be provided to residents, Thurston said in a news release.

The list below is the latest cancellations, postponements:

