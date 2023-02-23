LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with science consulting firm CTEH have confirmed the names of five people killed in a plane crash Wednesday near the Clinton National Airport.

Company officials confirmed that the victims are pilot Sean Sweeney and passengers Micah Kendrick, Kyle Bennett, Gunter Beaty and Glenmarkus Walker.

According to the company’s website, Micah Kendrick was the CTEH safety supervisor and a Certified Safety Professional. The 2013 University of Central Arkansas graduate and began working for CTEH in 2014 as an environmental scientist, moving to the safety department after his 2016 certification.

Kyle Bennett was the CTEH staffing manager, logistics, with seven years of experience responding to environmental emergencies in the United States and abroad.

Officials with CTEH confirmed that all of the victims were employees of the company.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed just after noon Wednesday that they were responding to a downed plane near the airport and the 3M Little Rock plant.

Hours later, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane, a twin-engine Beech BE20, had departed and was on its way to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board is set to begin its investigation into the deadly crash Thursday.

Officials with the NTSB said that the preliminary report could be finished in within 15 days of the crash. A full report could take up to two years, according to officials.