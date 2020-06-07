Crystal Bridges and The Momentary open to members

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and The Momentary in Bentonville have been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus crisis. This weekend its doors re-open.

Executive Director Rod Bigelow said it added several safety measures and the changes will allow people to experience the artwork while they practice social distancing.

“We are trying to make sure that people when they are in the building, feel like they have an easy path through the building while they can still reflect and they can still be inspired,” said Bigelow.

“I love the museums here in Bentonville. They’re such a blessing to our region and since I’m a member I thought why not hop on in, if I could,” said Broc Hite.

Josh McClelle, came out with his parents. “We are just looking for semi-normal things to do event if things look a little different than they did before the virus came about.”

Anyone over 10 years old must wear a face covering, hand sanitizing station have been placed throughout the museums. Bigelow said they’re limiting guests at both museums to 1/3 capacity. Visitors will be greeted by staff also wearing a mask.

“They will make sure that you have timed tickets and that everyone is spacing appropriately. You’ll be guided by signs that are bilingual and will take you through the museum in a divine path.”

Bigelow said art has a way of bringing people together and believes its exhibitions can be a tool for activism, reflection, and inspiration.

“So it’s a moment for them to come in and be inspired, be challenged, have a conversation bring a friend or family and really have deep discussions of what is going on today.”

“I love seeing how people choose to create or choose to express themselves especially now I think people are looking for commentary on the things that we are experiencing and things that have happened in our past present or future,” said McClelle.

For those who are not quite ready to step foot into the museums, you can visit virtually.

The museums will open to the public on June 10.