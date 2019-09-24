Cruel or fun? People travel to Arkansas for kids’ unique Christmas photos

ROGERS, Ark.- People are traveling to Arkansas from from all over- from as far as California and Texas, just to have their child’s pictures taken in this unique Christmas photo shoot.

Photographer Kim Durham has lit up Facebook with Grinch-mas photos of kids and they’re a hit!

Children are sat in a Christmas tree farm, when they get a surprise from… The Grinch. They’re often startled at the sight of the Christmas villan and the camera captures the moment.

Durham, of KD Photography, says some people are not thrilled about the photography and have commented on Facebook, calling it cruel, but she says it’s all in good fun and parents stay right there with them during the shoot.

“”…it’s just Christmas trees everywhere- we keep our Grinch hidden, so we can get a few normal photos, smiling, hanging ornaments, sitting in the chair and we have our Grinch come up behind them,” Durham said.

“He never says anything, never scares the children- that’s something important everybody needs to know. We do a few shots that way and he’ll lean over the chair.”

Dec. 8 will be the last session day, in order for families to get their photos back on time for holiday cards.

However, available sessions are booking up quickly. Durham has had to extend session days.

Send Durham an email to book it- she’ll then send you an appointment form. Hurry!