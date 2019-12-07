Crowley’s Ridge State Park hosts Christmas ornament, food drive workshop

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Local community members gathered to prep ornaments for their Christmas tree while donating for a good cause.

Crowley’s Ridge State Park held its annual Christmas ornament food drive workshop, on Saturday afternoon.

Those who brought at least two, non-perishable canned goods were able to create a handmade Christmas ornament out of a gourd or a tree cookie.

One participant said this is her third year participating and enjoys the fun of giving back.

“That’s what Christmas is all about,” said Sharon Knight. “Helping those that can’t help themselves and then have fun.”

All canned donations go to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, for those in need of the holiday season.

One in every five Arkansans struggle with hunger and each week, and 5,000 people seek emergency food assistance.

If you missed this event, you can drop off canned donations to the food bank at 3414 One Place in Jonesboro.